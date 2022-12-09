Signs of recovery in Mayfield nearly one year after tornado

Mayfield Hope sign
Mayfield Hope sign(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend will mark one year since a deadly tornado outbreak across western and central Kentucky. 81 people lost their lives. 24 of those deaths were in hard-hit Graves County.

A year ago, downtown Mayfield was unrecognizable after the EF-4 tornado tore through the area, destroying homes and businesses and taking many lives.

While there is still a lot of work to be done, and the scars are still very much evident, there are signs of progress and hope.

Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear shared a message ahead of the anniversary, saying in part:

While our state’s bright future is on the horizon, we still have work to do to rebuild Western Kentucky; but we are strong.

These tornadoes destroyed so much, but we have proven that while we may get knocked down, no natural disaster can break us.

Western Kentucky, we are here for you today, tomorrow, and every day it takes to bring back what was lost. And we will get through this together.

We’re not gonna let something that knocked us down push us backwards. Western Kentucky we’re here for you just like we were on day one. We’re not going anywhere.

Governor Beshear also touts economic growth for this region to help prosper as they rebuild.

Thursday, Governor Beshear announced that an AgriTech manufacturing company will invest more than $12 million for a facility with 80 jobs over the coming years.

