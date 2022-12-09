Taylor County family rebuilding after tornado damage

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of a historic tornado outbreak that devastated a huge portion of the Commonwealth.

Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville is where the Parker family lives. They moved in after the tornado destroyed their Taylor County home. It is three bedrooms and one bathroom, but it is temporary.

Anthony and Kelly Parker’s desire is to build back on their original property in Taylor County, an area they call Windy Hills. A year later, neighbors have rebuilt and moved in, but the Parkers are still in the beginning stages.

“I’m so glad for them everybody has moved in, so glad and thankful they’ve moved in,” Kelly said. “We’ve chose to wait for the prices to come down.”

Inflation has been the hold-up. The Parkers tell us their original home, which was paid off 10 months before the tornado took it away, would have cost twice as much to rebuild.

We’ve followed their journey to get back home for the past year. Now, progress.

Anthony Parker believes the chances of a tornado happening again on Windy Hills are small.

“The chances of it hitting again in the same area, I doubt it. I hope it doesn’t, but if it does, I’m definitely not going to build back another time, that’s for sure,” Anthony said.

It’s estimated the Parkers will have a bigger and better home in eight to 10 months, and they’ll patiently wait until it happens.

During the tornado, a wall fell and trapped Kelly Parker. She suffered a major shoulder injury that she is still recovering from.

