Athlete of the week: Douglass Broncos state championship football team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos brought home their first state football championship Saturday night at Kroger Field, defeating the Bowling Green Purples 28-7.

The team was honored by a proclamation from Mayor Linda Gorton.

“Now therefore I, Linda Gorton, Mayor of Lexington, do hereby declare December 6th 2022 Frederick Douglass Football State Champions Day. Congratulations,” she said with applause at the council meeting.

The celebration continues after their historic run.

“15-0, undefeated season. Winning a state championship. That’s rare, and just to be able to say I did it with these guys, man it just means the world to me,” said Ty Bryant.

The championship is special not just for the school, but the Lexington community as a whole.

The last time a Lexington public school won a state football championship was over 40 years ago.

“I got two phone calls from players that were on the 1981 Henry Clay football team so that was really cool that they took the time out and congratulate us and say thank you for bringing a championship back to Lexington,” said Douglass Head Coach Nathan McPeek.

He has been busy since the win.

“You know, college recruiting is now back open, so busy with that as we are blessed with some good players obviously, and then you’re dealing with trying to look at championship rings, championship gear,” McPeek added. “It is a busy time but at the same time you know, it’s a blessing to be able to do this.”

He said that the Broncos will get back to working out after the holidays-- now they have a title to defend.

