Frankfort Man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort.

Police say, at 4:45, an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.

33-year-old Joshua Hubble was negotiated out of the apartment. Hubble was arrested for outstanding warrants. Police are investigating the domestic dispute and possible discharge of a firearm. No charges have been made as of yet.

Police say a woman was in the unit with Hubble. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.