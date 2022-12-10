Georgetown tops Campbellsville, 64-52

Briggs picks up win No. 301
Georgetown College overcame a halftime deficit to win on Saturday, beating Campbellsville, 64-52.
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Just a couple days after Georgetown’s Chris Briggs won his 300th game as a college coach, the Tigers picked up a Mid-South Conference win over Campbellsville on Saturday, 64-52. Brigg’s win total now stands at 301.

For both teams’ offenses, the game started slowly. Georgetown lead 11-1 with just 12:00 left in the first half. Campbellsville ran off 12 straight points to take a 13-11 lead, capped off by a Jarius Key 3-pointer.

Campbellsville led 26-17 at the half.

Georgetown (11-2) outscored Campbellsville by 21 points in the second half to pick up the win.

Drew LaMont led Georgetown with 14 points. Cam Brooks-Harris finished with 13.

Georgetown travels to Cumberland Univ. next Thursday.

