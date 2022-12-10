Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against TikTok

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against TikTok, citing concerns for younger users and claims the app is holding onto sensitive data.

“At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users,” Rokita said. “We hope these lawsuits force TikTok to come clean and change its ways.”

The AG is seeking penalties of $5,000 per violation and asked a state superior court to order TikTok to stop false and misleading claims and marketing to young teens.

U.S. officials have been fighting for two years to ban or see changes. The FCC commissioner is calling for an outright ban on the app in the United States.

The TikTok application is the most-used application among young people in the United States, ages 13-17, exceeding Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Teens in the U.S. spend an average of 99 minutes per day on TikTok.

Rokita hopes this lawsuit changes how TikTok filters content for its younger users.

