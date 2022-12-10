Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start Saturday off dry, but a weather maker will push across Kentucky, increasing our rain chances, which will stick around until early Sunday.

Good news, sunshine returns for Monday.

A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, increasing our chances for rain.

We’ll end the new workweek with colder temperatures and snow.

A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky. Here’s what I discovered, the next day, in Mayfield.

A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky. (WKYT)

A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky. (WKYT)

A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky. (WKYT)

This damage was some of the worst damage, I’ve witnessed, in my more than 18 years of tracking tornadoes, in Kentucky. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.