Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Sunshine and Snow
Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start Saturday off dry, but a weather...
Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start Saturday off dry, but a weather maker will push across Kentucky, increasing our rain chances, which will stick around until early Sunday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start Saturday off dry, but a weather maker will push across Kentucky, increasing our rain chances, which will stick around until early Sunday.

Good news, sunshine returns for Monday.

A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, increasing our chances for rain.

We’ll end the new workweek with colder temperatures and snow.

A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky. Here’s what I discovered, the next day, in Mayfield.

A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.
A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.(WKYT)
A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.
A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.(WKYT)
A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.
A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.(WKYT)

This damage was some of the worst damage, I’ve witnessed, in my more than 18 years of tracking tornadoes, in Kentucky. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
No one was hurt during the standoff.
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended

Latest News

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Dreary Weather Before Big Changes
Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start Saturday off dry, but a weather...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking More Pesky Clouds and Rain for the Weekend!
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking More Pesky Clouds and Rain for the Weekend
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking More Rain