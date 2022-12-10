Lexington police investigate body found

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and...
When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and Colonnade Drive.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Lexington Police Department, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired around 5:44 am Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and Colonnade Drive.

Police say that no suspect information is available at this time, and they encourage anyone with information to call them.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update you as more info becomes available.

