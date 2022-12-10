Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers.

“It is a great experience, not just for the children and of course we’re happy to provide that but it is good for the officers as well,” said Detective Kristyn Klingshirn.

Fayette County schools refer students to participate in the event, but officers refer children as well.

“Some of these officers may meet some of these kids on a call in their beat and may realize that they may need a little extra help with Christmas,” said Detective Klingshirn.

Detective Klingshirn says that some calls require officers to respond during negative experiences in a child’s life.

“If we can give them a good experience, maybe a positive experience so that terrible moment that happened to them, that’s not what they associate the police with,” said Detective Klingshirn. “Every kid deserves to have something under the tree for Christmas or a happy experience.”

