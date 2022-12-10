Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those at the Salvation Army have been helping those in need in Lexington for 100 years. We caught up with some volunteers outside the Hamburg Walmart Friday. An anonymous donor and generous shoppers have ensured hundreds of kids will not go without this Christmas morning.

“The money we get goes directly to serving people,” Major Andy Miller of the Salvation Army said. “Whether it’s paying a social worker, whether it’s giving groceries, whatever it takes to help meet the needs of people. This is something that’s been a Salvation Army staple for years.”

While Miller is no stranger to ringing the bell for donations, Friday’s venture was filled with a little more Christmas spirit, thanks to an anonymous donor.

“Who said they’re going to match no matter how much is brought in, and that is just fantastic. So every cent, every dollar, every coin was all of a sudden magically doubled,” Miller said.

Which couldn’t have come at a better time. Every year, the Salvation Army provides gifts for kids in need through their Angel Tree. This year, they had 4,000 kids sign up, more than in previous years.

“We’re down to about 150-200 total tags left,” Miller said. “So, we have a group of special volunteers who are going to go out and shop off those cards with the money we raise at these kettles. This will be a huge help to us.”

And after today’s bell ringing, they will make sure every child gets to have a little Christmas magic.

If you missed the chance to donate Friday, you will see the bell ringers up until Christmas.

WKYT had a crew from our sports team join the bell ringing at the Walmart in Hamburg on Friday. They were competing with other stations to see who could raise the most money. More than $170,000 was raised. With the match, over $342,000 will be donated to the salvation army.

