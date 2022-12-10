Transy men earn first conference win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transy men’s basketball team won its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Saturday, knocking off Bluffton, 67-54.

Colby Napier scored 13 points for the Pioneers. He grabbed four rebounds and nabbed two steals.

Simon Smith scored 13 and Hunter Penn had 8 points.

Transy (3-4) plays again Sunday in the Don Lane Classic, taking on Blackburn College.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.