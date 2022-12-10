Transy men earn first conference win

Defeat Bluffton, 67-54
Transy defeated Bluffton on Saturday to pick up the first conference win of the season.
Transy defeated Bluffton on Saturday to pick up the first conference win of the season.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transy men’s basketball team won its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Saturday, knocking off Bluffton, 67-54.

Colby Napier scored 13 points for the Pioneers. He grabbed four rebounds and nabbed two steals.

Simon Smith scored 13 and Hunter Penn had 8 points.

Transy (3-4) plays again Sunday in the Don Lane Classic, taking on Blackburn College.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and...
Victim identified in early morning homicide
No one was hurt during the standoff.
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended

Latest News

Georgetown College overcame a halftime deficit to win on Saturday, beating Campbellsville, 64-52.
Georgetown tops Campbellsville, 64-52
Basketball
Tshiebwe leads the way for No. 16 Kentucky over Yale, 69-59
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Friday night basketball highlights
Frederick Douglass won its first state football title on Saturday, defeating Bowling Green, 28-7.
Athlete of the week: Douglass Broncos state championship football team