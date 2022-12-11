‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky.

Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed and chased out of places across the Commonwealth for faking a mental disability to get money.

Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about the man on Wednesday in their region.

Thompson faces several charges, including criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

