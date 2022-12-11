Former UK player, Lisa Collins honored in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is celebrating one special athlete who stepped foot on the court years ago.

Lisa Collins is remembered as one of the greatest basketball players in the state.

She started her high school career in Laurel County and played in college for the UK Wildcats.

Collins passed away in April at 59-years-old.

The first ever Lisa Collins Classic was held at South Laurel High School.

Lisa Collins’ teammates said that through basketball, there is a sisterhood, which is a bond that can’t be broken.

“The beauty of sports is that it’s not just a game. It’s about building relationships and we love each other,” Valerie Still, a former teammate of Collins, said.

On and off the court Collins is remembered as a humble, and quiet person who always got the job done.

With state championships in Laurel County and an SEC tournament title at UK, her list of accomplishments goes on.

One of her biggest accomplishments was paving the way for other female athletes in the state.

“I’m wearing 10 for Lisa Collins,” Emily Cox, senior at South Laurel High School said.

The tournament isn’t about the wins or the losses, but the people you meet along the way.

“We tell them that every time you step out on the court, you’re not just representing yourself. You’re not just representing South Laurel. This used to be Laurel County, so you’re representing an entire community when you step on that floor,” girls basketball coach at South Laurel, Chris Soulder said.

Through the legacy of Collins and her teammates, a new generation of sisterhood is ready to step on the court and continue the journey she started for them.

“There are people that are there that guide you through it. They lay the foundation for us, and we’re here to keep it going for the people after us,” Emily Cox said.

It was an emotional night for many as they unveiled a plaque in honor of Collins before the South Laurel game as well.

People at the event said they look forward to seeing the event grow in the upcoming years.

