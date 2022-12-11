Louisville winless streak reaches nine games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Cameron Corhen had 15 points off the bench, and Florida State defeated Louisville 75-53 on Saturday in a game between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams desperate for a win.

El Ellis scored 15 points for Louisville (0-9, 0-2).

Florida State held Louisville to three points over the first four minutes of the second half, building a 16-point lead before Ellis hit a 3-pointer for the Cardinals. The Seminoles’ lead first reached 20 points on a dunk by Naheem McLeod near the 10-minute mark. McLeod, a 7-foot-4 sophomore, had a career high six blocks, raising his average to a little more than 2 blocks per game.

Louisville hosts Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

