Moreno’s career-night leads EKU past Boyce, 140-79

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Moreno scored a game-high 35 points on a school-record 11-made three-pointers and EKU cruised to a 140-79 win over Boyce.

Moreno, a junior out of Georgetown, was 11-of-22 from behind the arc. The previous school-record for three-pointers made was 10.

The 35 points is a career-high for Moreno. Seven other Colonels scored in double-figures, including Leland Walker, who scored 21 points for the winners.

As a team, EKU connected on 23-of-50 three-pointers in the game.

