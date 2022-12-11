USC Trojan Caleb Williams wins Heisman

Williams transferred from Oklahoma becoming the 8th Trojan to win the honor
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award...
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in New York. (Todd Van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)(Todd Van Emst | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has won the Heisman Trophy to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious Player of the Year award eight times.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was third in the voting after coming in fourth last season.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth.

Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma, following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles, and led a turnaround season for the Trojans. USC finished 11-2 after going 4-8 last year.

USC Heisman winners:

1965: Mike Garrett (RB)

1968: O.J. Simpson (RB)

1979: Charles White (RB)

1981: Marcus Allen (RB)

2002: Carson Palmer (QB)

2004: Matt Leinart (QB)

2005: Reggie Bush (RB) *Later vacated by Heisman Trust

2022: Caleb Williams (QB)

