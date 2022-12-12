Bowling Green survivors reflect, continue to rebuild one year after tornadoes

Bowling Green city leaders say around 300 permits have been issued for residential units since the tornadoes hit one year ago.(Kalup Phillips)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - 17 people lost their lives and hundreds of homes were badly damaged in Bowling Green after it was hit by two different tornadoes. A year later, they’re still working to build those communities back up.

The Creekwood neighborhood was left unrecognizable in December of 2021 after an EF-3 tornado targeted the area.

“It was completely blown away,” said LaTonya Webb, who lived in the area. “My house was completely damaged.”

13 people died in this very subdivision. One year after many of their homes were ripped from their foundations, survivors are finally finding some solid ground to stand on.

LaTonya Webb has moved into a new home, but she won’t soon forget what happened to her old one.

“I want to go back there,” Webb said. “But every time I visit that area, it’s like revisiting that night all over again.”

City leaders say 475 homes suffered severe damage and they estimate Bowling Green as a whole suffered $100 million in structural loss. Hundreds of permits have been issued to rebuild residential units...but the lives lost can never be brought back.

“The emotional loss is something that will ring true for years to come,” said Brent Childers, who directs Bowling Green’s Neighborhood and Community Services. “They were part of our schools. They were part of our businesses. They were part of this community”

27-year-old Cory Scott was one of those who didn’t survive. He lived in nearby Rockfield. Cory’s home remains unrecognizable, but his brother Cole sees it as a happy place to remember his lost loved one.

“His flesh is somewhere else,” said Cole Scott. “This is where I feel his soul the most.”

While it will always be hard to look back on what happened in Warren County, Cole is trying to live positively and look ahead.

“You can dwell on all this,” Scott said. “It’s, I think it’s really easy to, but that’s not what he wants. That’s not what I want in this life. So, like, I’m going to remember the good times.”

Our sister station WBKO reports that Cole and his family created a scholarship fund in honor of Cory to help kids and teens attend church camp.

