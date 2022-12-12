Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Making Some Weather Changes

MAP
MAP(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our work week is starting off on a chilly, but nice note here in the Commonwealth. Soak it up because we are about to change it up over the next few days. A big storm system sweeps through and brings a change to a harsh winter pattern for most of the country.

Rain moves across the state Tuesday night through early Thursday. The heaviest rains fall Wednesday and Wednesday night and many of us may pick up 1″-2″ of rain.

Cold air crashes in behind this front on Thursday with cold temps settling in for Friday into the weekend. With an upper level system spinning through the region and low-level moisture, some light snow and flurries will be possible.

The week leading up to Christmas turns much colder with the potential for severe cold.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and...
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released

Latest News

Some much wetter weather will be coming soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A cold front will push through the area and bring temperatures down.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather will lead to change
Here's the temperature trend, for Lexington, for the next 7 days.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Late Week Snow Chances