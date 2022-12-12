Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Making Some Weather Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our work week is starting off on a chilly, but nice note here in the Commonwealth. Soak it up because we are about to change it up over the next few days. A big storm system sweeps through and brings a change to a harsh winter pattern for most of the country.

Rain moves across the state Tuesday night through early Thursday. The heaviest rains fall Wednesday and Wednesday night and many of us may pick up 1″-2″ of rain.

Cold air crashes in behind this front on Thursday with cold temps settling in for Friday into the weekend. With an upper level system spinning through the region and low-level moisture, some light snow and flurries will be possible.

The week leading up to Christmas turns much colder with the potential for severe cold.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.