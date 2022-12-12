Experts say holidays can have an impact on mental health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky alone, there are more than 700,000 adults living with a mental health condition, and nearly 40,000 Kentuckians between the ages 12 and 17 have depression.

Child psychologist, Dr. Katherine Stone said it’s important for people to acknowledge these illnesses like we do physical illness.

“We know that kids go in once a year to their pediatrician to check in on their physical health. Fortunately, a lot of the pediatricians in Lexington now and nationwide are checking into mental health, but that’s not always the case. So, it’s really good for parents to periodically check in on how their kids are doing because the mental piece is often neglected,” Dr. Stone said.

Kentucky Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack said there needs to be more investments in the mental health industry.

He said for years, it wasn’t treated the same as other illnesses, but now he wants to focus on getting rid of the stigma.

“We need to work better about normalizing that it is not only ok, but it is desirable and should be supported that people can seek help, and then invest more in the behavioral health community so the resources are there so that when people seek the help, it is there,” Dr. Stack said.

While the holiday season is a fun time for a lot of families, it can be difficult for others.

“You have a lot of kids that struggle more. It is partially because they’re lacking the structure of school. Sometimes it’s because their family has been through some type of loss, so the kids are feeling the loss and adults are responding differently and grieving. And sometimes, it’s just the wealth differential too. It’s really hard for kids,” Dr. Stone said.

She said the things that help stabilize children’s emotions are sleep, nutrition, and exercise.

Dr. Stone said during these holiday breaks from school or work, it’s important to keep a routine going.

“Adults can help kids by having some structure and planning for their kids. So, the structure would be having a similar bedtime, mealtime, and making sure that they’re getting outside and playing to the extent that they would at school,” she said.

Dr. Stack added that it’s important to check in on all your friends and family, regardless of the season.

“The message I would leave, particularly going into the holiday season is spread a little love, don’t underestimate the small acts of kindness, and I think I’ve gone through a lot these last three years and seeing that even through all of that, people are still very grateful and there’s a lot of good in the world.”

One of many mental health resources is the helpline 988. Dr. Stack said this new line has proven to be helpful for those in a mental health crisis.

