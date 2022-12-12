Georgetown city leaders to announce solution to proposed water rate hike

Members of the Georgetown City Council are meeting to discuss the proposed water rate increase.
Members of the Georgetown City Council are meeting to discuss the proposed water rate increase.(MGN Online)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After hours of heated discussion two weeks ago, members of the Georgetown City Council are meeting again Monday night to discuss the proposed water rate increase.

This time, city leaders tell us they’ve come up with a different solution for the proposed 61% rate hike.

At the time, Mayor Tom Prather referred to the hike as “a very unfortunate rate increase” with “terrible timing.”

We don’t yet know the exact details of the solution, but we are told it will be discussed at the 6:00 p.m. meeting.

Two weeks ago, many community members spoke to council, expressing their concerns regarding the increase. At the time, Mayor Prather told us the proposed increase would take place over the next few years and would start with a 39% increase in January.

Mayor Prather says this is a result of what he calls two large and expensive mistakes made by outside consulting and engineering firms. One had to do with the redesign and rebuild of the wastewater treatment plant, and the other was an interest calculation from a 2019 rate study. Which means the rate structure is not adequate for the work being done, according to Prather.

Mayor Prather said he expects the city will recover a substantial amount of money from both firms through legal action.

There will be no vote on a rate hike until the new council and mayor take office in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and...
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

'Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others.
Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season
Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances...
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
The building located at 987 Winchester Road in Lexington. It has housed several clubs in recent...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | ‘Under review’: New Lexington strip club remains in limbo
Cathy Young.
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient