Georgetown city leaders to announce solution to proposed water rate hike

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After hours of heated discussion two weeks ago, members of the Georgetown City Council are meeting again Monday night to discuss the proposed water rate increase.

This time, city leaders tell us they’ve come up with a different solution for the proposed 61% rate hike.

At the time, Mayor Tom Prather referred to the hike as “a very unfortunate rate increase” with “terrible timing.”

We don’t yet know the exact details of the solution, but we are told it will be discussed at the 6:00 p.m. meeting.

Two weeks ago, many community members spoke to council, expressing their concerns regarding the increase. At the time, Mayor Prather told us the proposed increase would take place over the next few years and would start with a 39% increase in January.

Mayor Prather says this is a result of what he calls two large and expensive mistakes made by outside consulting and engineering firms. One had to do with the redesign and rebuild of the wastewater treatment plant, and the other was an interest calculation from a 2019 rate study. Which means the rate structure is not adequate for the work being done, according to Prather.

Mayor Prather said he expects the city will recover a substantial amount of money from both firms through legal action.

There will be no vote on a rate hike until the new council and mayor take office in 2023.

