Good Question: Why does the FAFSA require financial information from parents?

FAFSA Workshop looks to navigate changes
FAFSA Workshop looks to navigate changes(WGEM)
By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is about financial aid for college. Jennifer asks, “Why does my child need my financial information when filling out a FAFSA?”

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is an important form for almost everyone planning to go to college. Along with information from students, the form requires some from parents.

The Department of Education says that’s because, as a dependent student, you’re assumed to have parental support, so your parents’ information has to be assessed along with yours to get a full picture of your family’s financial strength and calculate your Expected Family Contribution.

You can be considered a dependent when it comes to federal student aid, even if you don’t live with your parents, if you aren’t claimed on their tax forms or are paying your own bills.

There are several factors that allow you to qualify as independent, including your age, if you’re married, or if you’re a veteran. You can find the full list here.

Education officials recommend filling out the FAFSA as soon as possible to maximize the money you may be eligible for.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and...
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released

Latest News

Cathy Young.
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
The gymnasium at Highland Turner Elementary turned into Santa’s workshop of sorts. Students...
WKYT viewers help bring some Christmas cheer to Kentucky kids
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Hannah Brosnan - Partners for Youth Grassroots Grant Allocations Program
Hannah Brosnan - Partners for Youth Grassroots Grant Allocations Program