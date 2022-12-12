Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am tracking some breaks in those clouds, which means we’ll see more sunshine on Monday.

A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, increasing our chances for rain. Tracking two waves of rain with this weather maker. The first arrives, on Wednesday, with a warm front. Some strong storms could turn severe on Wednesday. The second arrives, on Thursday, with a cold front.

We’ll end the new workweek with colder temperatures and snow. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

