Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Late Week Snow Chances
Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am tracking some breaks in those clouds, which means we’ll see more sunshine on Monday.

A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, increasing our chances for rain. Tracking two waves of rain with this weather maker. The first arrives, on Wednesday, with a warm front. Some strong storms could turn severe on Wednesday. The second arrives, on Thursday, with a cold front.

We’ll end the new workweek with colder temperatures and snow. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

