Jay Boulware named Kentucky running backs coach, special teams coordinator

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has announced the hiring of Jay Boulware (pronounced BOWL-wear) as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

“I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” Stoops said. “I’ve known Jay from his time with my brother, Bob, at Oklahoma. I’ve always been impressed with him and his work ethic. He brings a wide range of experience coaching running backs and in recruiting, along with his expertise and success with special teams. That’s what I was looking for in this position and Jay is well-regarded in all those areas.”

Boulware, originally of Irving, Texas, brings a plethora of success to the Commonwealth as he has more than 25 years of coaching experience and has been a part of 16 teams that advanced to bowl games. Most recently, he served as an offensive intern in the National Football League for the Pittsburgh Steelers, working specifically with the running backs, including UK’s all-time leading rusher, Benny Snell Jr.

Before the Steelers, he served as the associate head coach for special teams and tight ends coach at Texas, helping the No. 19 Longhorns finish 7-3 overall and capture the Alamo Bowl title in 2020.

“I want to thank Coach Stoops for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Boulware said. “I’ve known and worked with the Stoops family for many years, and I’ve followed Mark’s career for a long time. I’m honored to be on his coaching staff as I have the utmost respect for him and the work he’s done at Kentucky. I’m looking forward to helping him continue the success he’s built here in the Bluegrass.”

Prior to Texas, he spent seven years at Oklahoma, working under then-head coach Bob Stoops from 2013-16 and Lincoln Riley from (2017-19) as the special teams coordinator along with serving five seasons as the running backs coach and two years as the tight ends coach. Under his tutelage, the Sooners’ special teams produced 10 touchdowns, a safety and three returned two-point PATs.

Boulware guided six of his running backs at OU to 1,000-yard seasons and five of his running backs earned first or second-team All-Big 12 honors with three players drafted in the NFL.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.