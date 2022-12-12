Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather will lead to change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next couple of days will remain on the quiet side. By the middle of the week, showers will fill our skies.

Don’t let the calm start to the week fool you, it will become a lot more action-packed by the middle and end of it. You’ll find daytime highs running all around normal for the beginning of the week. That means some will see highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s to get things off and rolling.

A pretty potent system will get wound up in the coming days. It should drive in some pretty strong wind gusts on Wednesday. I think those speeds could reach up to 30-35 MPH. Factor in the rain and we have a messy go. The initial batch of showers will blow in during the first part of the day. Probably, just before sunrise on Wednesday, those showers will arrive. There could be a few gusty thunderstorms thrown into the mix.

After the front departs, cold air will find us all. This shot should drop our temperatures down to the 30s for highs. Add the moisture to the equation and you have yourself a little bit of snow mixing in on Friday & Saturday.

Take care of each other!

