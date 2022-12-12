Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather will lead to change

A cold front will push through the area and bring temperatures down.
A cold front will push through the area and bring temperatures down.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next couple of days will remain on the quiet side. By the middle of the week, showers will fill our skies.

Don’t let the calm start to the week fool you, it will become a lot more action-packed by the middle and end of it. You’ll find daytime highs running all around normal for the beginning of the week. That means some will see highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s to get things off and rolling.

A pretty potent system will get wound up in the coming days. It should drive in some pretty strong wind gusts on Wednesday. I think those speeds could reach up to 30-35 MPH. Factor in the rain and we have a messy go. The initial batch of showers will blow in during the first part of the day. Probably, just before sunrise on Wednesday, those showers will arrive. There could be a few gusty thunderstorms thrown into the mix.

After the front departs, cold air will find us all. This shot should drop our temperatures down to the 30s for highs. Add the moisture to the equation and you have yourself a little bit of snow mixing in on Friday & Saturday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and...
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

Latest News

Here's the temperature trend, for Lexington, for the next 7 days.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Late Week Snow Chances
High pressure takes control of our weather, which means we’ll dry out as we end the weekend and...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Sunshine and Snow
Here's the temperature trend, for Lexington, which shows a significant cool down by next weekend.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast