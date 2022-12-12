Kentucky Newsmakers 12/11: WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey; Ky. Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack

Kentucky Newsmakers - 12/11/2022
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey and Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

This has been a reflective weekend in Kentucky. A year after, deadly tornadoes devastated areas in the western part of the state. Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey was on air that night, watching the destruction and hoping the storm complex would lose strength before hitting the WKYT viewing area. Most of this region was spared except for damage in Taylor and Casey counties. But it was all hands on deck to help places like Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Bowling Green.

This week, Chris talked with Governor Beshear about his recollections of that awful weekend.

We all know ‘somebody’ who has ‘something’ right now as Kentucky faces another tough period of illness. This time there’s talk of a ‘tripledemic’ with COVID, the flu and RSV circulating and taking people of all ages out of the game. We are all weary from years of fighting the pandemic, yet the challenges keep coming, sometimes in different forms.

Dr. Steven Stack is Kentucky’s Health Commissioner. He was a longtime emergency room physician when he agreed to take the state job in late 2019. He knew the state had ‘tough’ health challenges ‘before’ the pandemic, and now many are even ‘worse.’

