Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians.

Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. He says PMC sees patients from 26 counties in four states and he says it’s often the work of EMTs making the difference in whether or not a trauma patient has a good outcome.

“It is a rewarding job because you get the satisfaction of knowing because someone walked out of a hospital three weeks after having a heart attack because you provided good quality CPR while you were en route to the hospital with that person,” Morton said.

The commonwealth needs more EMTs, but the interest has struggled to meet demand.

For many, the financial burden keeps them sidelined. That is until PMC announced a $200,000 grant to offer EMT training for free.

The training is 400 hours and taught a couple of nights a week by Pikeville firefighters, hoping to keep quality medical personnel in the region.

It’s life-saving knowledge that could change the future of healthcare for Eastern Kentucky.

