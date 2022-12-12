Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others.

Bell ringers have been collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season. Major Andy Miller says donations are not terrible. They are, as he describes it, “okay.”

“I would love to do a lot more. It’s always a need,” said Miller.

More is needed because the need continues to grow.

“Families we are serving are up from 1,300, the kids we are serving are up from 3,500, and so we had a lot of our angel tree tags that did not get taken care of,” Said Miller.

Some of the money raised from those bell ringers will go toward the Angel Tree.

So far, the local Red Kettle Campaign has raised around $350,000, which is halfway toward the organization’s goal.

“This is our biggest fundraiser time, so if we know, if we don’t make it now and make that goal and smash it, we are going to have to find new ways to serve people.”

Ginny Ramsey is with the Catholic Action Center. She is asking for the community’s help for the Annual Faith & Community Christmas Store. The dates are December 19, 20, and 21.

“We ask you to come by and help us for an hour or two with set up and bring the donations, toys, the gifts you want to share,” said Ramsey. This is the first in-person event since 2019.

Ramsey says the need is not monetary but voluntary.

The Christmas Store’s new location is at 1165 Centre Parkway at the Employment Solution Center. Tickets to shop will be given out at 7:00 a.m. on December 19.

