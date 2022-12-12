Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved

Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of...
Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year.(MGN)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase.

Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.

Loved ones say that Mammen had attended Lafayette and Franklin County High Schools, and she worked for her mother’s cleaning company in Frankfort.

“Being just a girl dad and being someone who works with young people,” Carama said. When you lose any life, it’s bad, but when we lose our young queens, it just hits different. So when that came across, it was just heartbreaking.”

Lexington Police are still searching for a suspect in her murder. Lt. Brian Peterson says multiple homes were damaged in the shooting, but no one else was injured. It’s just one of 17 unsolved homicide cases in the city this year.

Peterson says his robbery-homicide unit is working hard to reach those resolutions for everyone.

“Our section is fully staffed. Chief [Weathers] has done that for us,” Peterson said. “We’re throwing a lot of detectives, experience, resources, technology at these.”

Peterson added that they have already received several tips since Saturday morning. But he asks anyone else who can to come forward.

“It can be completely anonymous. But your one piece of information could be the one thing we need,” Peterson said.

We have also reached out to the family and friends of Mammen, who have asked for privacy at this time as they mourn her loss and as detectives investigate this case.

Carama says he will be reaching out to the victim’s family later this week.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe for the family as well.

