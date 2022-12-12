Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky

Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.(Williamsburg Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a large drug bust in Whitley County.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, 39-year-old Randy Jones was arrested Saturday after authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road in southern Whitley County.

Police say the search warrant came as the result of a two-month investigation. We’re told Jones sold fentanyl and meth to a confidential informant.

Jones is facing several counts of drug trafficking and is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Randy Jones, 39.
Randy Jones, 39.(Whitley County Detention Center)

