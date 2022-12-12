Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a large drug bust in Whitley County.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, 39-year-old Randy Jones was arrested Saturday after authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road in southern Whitley County.

Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.

Police say the search warrant came as the result of a two-month investigation. We’re told Jones sold fentanyl and meth to a confidential informant.

Jones is facing several counts of drug trafficking and is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Randy Jones, 39. (Whitley County Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.