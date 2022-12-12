Man recovering after Lexington stabbing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington.

The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened.

Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m.

Officers say the man’s injuries are minor and not life-threatening.

They don’t have any suspects in the case.

