Man recovering after Lexington stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington.

The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened.

Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m.

Officers say the man’s injuries are minor and not life-threatening.

They don’t have any suspects in the case.

