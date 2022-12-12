Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train.

The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian.

One person was taken to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

The road in the area has reopened.

