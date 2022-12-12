Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train.
The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday.
Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian.
One person was taken to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries.
The road in the area has reopened.
