Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train.

The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian.

One person was taken to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

The road in the area has reopened.

