Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient

Cathy Young.
Cathy Young.(Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Lexington nurse accused of stealing medicine from a hospice patient.

Cathy Young was arrested in 2020 after police say she stole pills from Doris Grant, who was under hospice care. Police say Young had more than 70 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle when she was arrested.

PREVIOUS: Lexington hospice patient dies a day after nurse accused of stealing medication from her

According to court officials, Young entered an Alford plea in November to tampering with physical evidence. The two other charges she faced, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

An Alford plea means a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

The recommended sentence for the plea agreement was three years. However, at her sentencing hearing Monday, Young’s attorneys filed a memorandum requesting probation instead.

We’ll keep you updated.

