Shortages for key drugs continue amid surge in illnesses

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grocery stores aren’t the only places sometimes dealing with empty shelves.

Many people in the U.S. are also having trouble finding high-profile prescription drugs. Among those hard-to-find medications: the antibiotic amoxicillin and the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment Adderall.

Experts said shortages are common for a variety of reasons, including expense.

However this time, some of these shortages are being caused by a significant recent rise in three viral illnesses: COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said drugmakers are working nonstop to fill the demand and recommends that patients should follow the advice of their healthcare providers for alternatives, if necessary.

The Food and Drug Administration also said it is keeping close watch on the matter and will do what it can to help increase production.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased near a vehicle on Claywood Court and...
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released

Latest News

Cathy Young.
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges air defenses to counter Russia attacks
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market