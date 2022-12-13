18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Boyle County Coroner.

Danville police are investigating the Tuesday morning crash on Lebanon Road. According to a witness, the vehicle veered off the road, went through a field, and collided with a tree.

The driver, 18-year-old Camille Harmon of Boyle County, had to be extracted from the vehicle. Harmon was transported to the hospital where she died.

This story is developing.

