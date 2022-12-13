18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Boyle County Coroner.

Danville police are investigating the Tuesday morning crash on Lebanon Road. According to a witness, the vehicle veered off the road, went through a field, and collided with a tree.

The driver, 18-year-old Camille Harmon of Boyle County, had to be extracted from the vehicle. Harmon was transported to the hospital where she died.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.