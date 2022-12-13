After career-high 35 points, EKU’s Moreno WKYT Athlete of the Week

The EKU men’s basketball team beat Boyce College on Saturday by 59 points, led by junior forward Michael Moreno, who had a career-high 35 points.
EKU's Michael Moreno vs. Boyce College
EKU's Michael Moreno vs. Boyce College(EKU Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The EKU men’s basketball team beat Boyce College on Saturday by 59 points, led by junior forward Michael Moreno, who had a career-high 35 points. He led all scorers in the win.

“My teammates were finding me. I hit the first couple and it felt really good, so after that coach said, ‘when a guy is hot, let’s find him,’ and my teammates did a great job of that all night,” Moreno said.

The Georgetown-native broke the EKU program record of made three-pointers in a single game with 11. He added six rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

“It’s a confidence booster at any time,” Moreno told WKYT. “Career highs for guys like me are a lot more based on what the team can do for me, because I’m not necessarily a primary creator, so my teammates found me in positions that are good for me and allowed me to be able to score the ball.”

Moreno called this EKU squad “ego free”, and having gone through a tough stretch early this season, including on the road at No. 7 Tennessee, he says they’ve got their sights set on something bigger this year.

“We’ve had teams here that have made it to the NCAA Tournament, but have never won a game, so obviously you want to be the team that does something special, so we go in every season with the goal in mind,” the Scott County alum said. “It’s never too scary to dream big. Our coach is probably the biggest spokesperson in that. His identity is about dreaming big and never saying you can’t do anything, so we go into with a big dream, but we know with those big goals comes lofty preparations and tactics, so we have to practice hard every day and go on these road situations like a Tennessee and sometimes you have to take a few knocks on your chin to be able to step up at that time.”

The Colonels have had a few knocks as they sit on a 5-5 record. They head to Highland Heights to face the Norse of NKU on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M. as both teams look to pick up their sixth win.

