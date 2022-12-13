Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Rolling In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern changing storm system continues to push toward the region with heavy rain and gusty winds arriving later tonight. That’s ahead of much colder air and the chance for some late week and weekend flakes.

All of this launches us into a harsh winter pattern for the final two weeks of the year.

Let’s start by talking rain because we have a lot of it ahead. A general 1″-3″ of rain will likely fall from tonight through Thursday morning.

Colder air crashes in behind our front and there’s the chance for a few flurries or light snow showers Friday into the weekend. Highs are generally in the 30s.

Next week turns even colder with the potential for winter weather in the days leading up to Christmas.

