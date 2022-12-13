Good Question: When do parents need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?

Fayette County Public Schools has dozens of magnet schools and specialized programs students can take advantage of, but you have to apply for them.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are any of your kids planning to attend a magnet school in Lexington? Then you may want to listen to today’s Good Question. Mandy asks, when do we need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?

Fayette County Public Schools has dozens of magnet schools and specialized programs students can take advantage of, but you have to apply for them.

The biggest dates to remember are January 7, that’s when the application process opens, and January 22, when it closes. If your application isn’t in during that window, you missed your chance.

The school system is having an event at Tates Creek High School on January 7, highlighting those programs.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

