Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Midweek rain leads to some colder air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll squeeze out a little more seasonable air before the blast of cold arrives.

You shouldn’t have many issues for the daytime hours today. It looks like temperatures will hover around normal for this time of year. That means you will be on either side of the normal high. Some might actually reach well into the 50s, while others stick to normal and below. Skies will become mostly cloudy as the next wave of rain is set to move in tonight.

A round of showers will begin blowing through the region during the very early morning hours. There will be enough warmth to keep whatever falls in the form of rain. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times. It even looks like we could see a swath of 2″-3″ totals by Thursday morning. That’s a pretty healthy drink of water for such a short amount of time. Rains like this can cause local high water issues.

On the other side of this system, we will find colder air. Temperatures will drop down to around freezing for your daytime highs. Throw in some moisture and you will have a few flakes flying at times. The first chance shows up on Friday night and that will hold over into Saturday. Don’t expect it to bring anything significant with accumulation. What I find eye-opening about this forecast is the way the pattern flips to colder. This is when snow chances can increase!

