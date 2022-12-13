New ‘smart meters’ being installed around Fayette County

smart meter
smart meter(KY3)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the temperatures continue to drop, we’ll be using more energy to keep our homes warm this winter.

New electric meters are now being installed around Fayette County.

LG&E and KU say the upgrade will give customers a better look at their energy consumption.

The meter upgrade project started this fall and will continue through 2025.

Most meters record a running total of energy used, but the new ‘advanced meters’ have the ability to record energy usage data in 15, 30 or 60 minute increments.

“From the meter, we’re getting energy usage information just as we do from your meter today,” LG&E & KU media relations manager Liz Pratt said. “But from a customer’s perspective, that same information, they can then correlate it directly to how they may be using energy at home.”

Customers will have access to a personalized online dashboard with tools, resources and insights to better help them manage their energy usage and take steps to reduce their monthly energy bills.

The upgrades will be completed in phases.

“Of this phased approach, customers can actually search the online map and find out currently when the trained technicians are expected to be in their area,” Grant said.

Meter upgrades are not required, and customers can opt-out, but fees will apply.

Customers will be notified when technicians will be out in their areas to upgrade their meters.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Cathy Young.
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY

Latest News

Danville police are investigating the Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road in...
18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash
A sick child being cared for.
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll have been sentenced in the 2009 death of Charlie Sowers.
Two sentenced in connection with 2009 death of Lexington bar owner
FILE – This photo shows a vial of COVID-19 vaccine.
New survey shows what Kentuckians think about pandemic, vaccines