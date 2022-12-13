New ‘smart meters’ being installed around Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the temperatures continue to drop, we’ll be using more energy to keep our homes warm this winter.

New electric meters are now being installed around Fayette County.

LG&E and KU say the upgrade will give customers a better look at their energy consumption.

The meter upgrade project started this fall and will continue through 2025.

Most meters record a running total of energy used, but the new ‘advanced meters’ have the ability to record energy usage data in 15, 30 or 60 minute increments.

“From the meter, we’re getting energy usage information just as we do from your meter today,” LG&E & KU media relations manager Liz Pratt said. “But from a customer’s perspective, that same information, they can then correlate it directly to how they may be using energy at home.”

Customers will have access to a personalized online dashboard with tools, resources and insights to better help them manage their energy usage and take steps to reduce their monthly energy bills.

The upgrades will be completed in phases.

“Of this phased approach, customers can actually search the online map and find out currently when the trained technicians are expected to be in their area,” Grant said.

Meter upgrades are not required, and customers can opt-out, but fees will apply.

Customers will be notified when technicians will be out in their areas to upgrade their meters.

