New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside

A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside.

Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.

Houses are going up every day in the Coventry subdivision. A sign of a lot of growth in the northern part of Lexington. There are two lots near Coventry resident Sam Gorsage’s home that are underdeveloped for now. One of the lots is soon to become Citation Centre. The Webb Companies announced plans to turn the large lot into a new shopping complex that would include a grocery store, restaurants, and retail shops in September.

“We have to either go to Hamburg or even downtown,” Gorsage said. “There’s really not a convenient spot or even a restaurant area here.”

Across the street is a property that Meijer has owned for decades. According to a report by the Herald Leader, a different grocery store will go there. The developers are not revealing the store yet.

Both developments have been welcomed news to neighbors who say it gets old driving ten minutes to the grocery store just to grab a few things.

“If we need something really quick at the grocery store like eggs or milk we ran out or something for a quick dinner, we gotta go all the way down, 10 minutes to Kroger,” Gorsage said.

The Citation Centre development will be finished in two years. The other store development will likely start production in the spring.

While the developers are not disclosing what the grocery store is yet, they claim it is going to be great for the area.

