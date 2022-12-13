Pentagon poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, officials say

U.S. officials say the Pentagon is poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, boosting...
U.S. officials say the Pentagon is poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, boosting the country’s defense against Russian attacks.(Gray News)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian attacks, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The approval is likely to come later this week and could be announced as early as Thursday, said three officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not final and has not been made public.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. Providing Patriot surface-to-air missiles would advance the kinds of defense systems the West is sending to help Ukraine repel Russian aerial attacks, and could mark an escalation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Cathy Young.
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident

Latest News

Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
From the left, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska,...
Donors pledge millions to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Simmons gestures towards a door at Ebbets Field in...
Former Phillies ace, Whiz Kid Curt Simmons dead at 93