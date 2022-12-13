Two Kentucky higher education institutions merge to create new one

Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are partnering to create the Somerset...
Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are partnering to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two higher education institutions have merged to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town.

Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are merging to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University.

A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a former bank building. A handful of classrooms will be in the former bank building, with initial classes and degrees in business and health care.

Campbellsville President Dr. Joseph Hopkins says that will grow and says the opportunities are endless.

“What is going through my mind is all the students that can be reached here in Somerset,” said Dr. Hopkins. “It is the students who have taken the opportunity for the community college but now can take that extra two years. It’s the students who thought they had to go away for a four-year college experience, but now they can find that right here in Pulaski County.”

The plan is to start offering classes in January 2024. Hopkins says they want to offer four-year degree programs in a Christ-centered environment.

Campbellsville University has had a footprint in Somerset since 2008 but only offered degree completion programs.

