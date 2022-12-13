Two sentenced for 2009 murder of Lexington bar owner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been sentenced for the 2009 murder of a Lexington bar owner.

Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty in the death of charlie sowers.

Sowers, a 71-year-old Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May 2009.

Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the murder.

Martin pleaded guilty to facilitating murder. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday. A judge denied her request for probation.

Meanwhile, Carroll admitted to second-degree manslaughter.

MORE

After the death of Sowers, police said they had several hearsay statements about Martin’s involvement at the time but no direct information. The case was closed after it went cold.

The case was then reopened over the summer of 2020.

According to an arrest citation, one of the witnesses police talked to told officers that they had asked Martin why her clothes were bloody the day of the murder. The citation says Martin told the witness that she killed Sowers.

Police say she intended to rob him, but “things went bad,” and she “cracked his skull.”

As part of a plea agreement, Martin pleaded guilty to facilitating murder, which was amended down from a charge of complicity to murder. A charge of evidence tampering was dismissed.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.