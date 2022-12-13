Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through central and southern Kentucky, according to health experts.

Many have the flu, and some have Covid, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with.

We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about the situation, but they were too busy dealing with an influx of patients. They were able to send us a statement saying there are a lot of patients with upper respiratory infections.

Upper respiratory conditions are being seen across all age groups.

That’s on top of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Dr. Jeff Fox tells us that those three are not necessarily increasing, but he’s been made aware of people with other issues, such as the common cold, sinus infections, sore throats, bronchitis and people who “just generally don’t feel well.”

“If you have a runny nose, not feeling so bad, have all your vaccinations, you will want to treat yourself systematically with decongestants, Tylenol, fluids,” said Dr. Foxx. “It’s OK to do that.”

Testing is encouraged to make sure you don’t have COVID-19 or the flu and if you’re sick for more than a week or two. If you are ha v ing trouble breathing, you’re encouraged to see a doctor to see if antibiotics may be needed.

Doctors say the fact that we are in the holiday season complicates matters because people tend to congregate more and spread conditions more easily.

