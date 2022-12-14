Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Continues

RAIN
RAIN(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Talk about a wet day, we have it going on out there today as rounds of heavy rain roll across the state. This is ahead of a flip to a more normal wintertime setup for the end of the week and weekend, with a MUCH bigger flip coming Christmas week.

Some areas have already picked up an inch or more of rain since last night and more is on the way through tonight. Some spots may finish this thing with 2″-3″ total inches of rain by Thursday morning.

A cold front sweeps through here on Thursday with colder air bleeding in from the west and northwest. There’s almost a secondary push of colder air arriving on Friday as an upper level system pushes across the Ohio Valley. As this moves through, it can spit out some periods of light snow and flurries from Friday through early Sunday.

My thoughts on the runup to Christmas have not changed at all. I expect a monster arctic front to drop in here around Thursday of next week. That’s being pushed by bitterly cold air and should have, at least, a wave of low pressure along it. Accumulating snows in this kind of setup are likely, but how we go about making it happen is still to be determined

