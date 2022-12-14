Coroner called to Lexington car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious collision has occurred at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive.

Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home.

The coroner is on the scene, but police have not yet said if the crash is deadly.

Police say the driver of the truck was unharmed.

This story is developing.

