Health providers seeing shortage of needed medications

This holiday season, physicians, pharmacists and consumers have been hit with a new and serious...
This holiday season, physicians, pharmacists and consumers have been hit with a new and serious problem.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This holiday season, physicians, pharmacists and consumers have been hit with a new and serious problem.

At the Pharmacy Shop, Dr. Clarence Sullivan says there has been, without a doubt, an uptick in flu and respiratory illnesses, but pharmacies across the country are running out of the needed medication.

“The problem with supply is the children’s in everything,” Dr. Sullivan said. “Tamiflu, over-the-counter cough drops, to cough syrup. Tylenol to Ibuprofen. Everything is running really short or completely out.”

And for adults, Dr. Sullivan has nine cases of Tamiflu left; that’s nine people who can get that flu treatment.

“After that, that’s it. We’re trying to get, by backup means, some of those supplies. But it doesn’t look good right now,” Dr. Sullivan said.

It’s grim news for those trying to get over-the-counter medications. It’s even worse news for those who are hospitalized.

“There is a shortage again with that Tamiflu. For our hospitalized patients, that is really the only treatment available for them,” Pharmacy Clinical Coordinator at Baptist Health Richmond, Casey Metts, said.

Metts and his team have been reaching out to providers and neighboring pharmacists to try and get the medication for their outpatients. However, it is difficult when everyone is out.

“We’re working to ensure we get what supply we have as a system to the patients that need it.”

Both pharmacists say it’s a combination of several factors creating these shortages, from demand to shipping and transportation problems.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
Cathy Young.
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Former UK Football players remember Coach Mike Leach
smart meter
New ‘smart meters’ being installed around Fayette County
Danville police are investigating the Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road in...
18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash
A sick child being cared for.
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky