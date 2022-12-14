Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet mess sticks around

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These rounds of rain will continue through the early morning hours on Thursday.

During the time between the early morning hours on Wednesday and Thursday morning, we could pick up 2-3″ of total rainfall. That is a lot of rain in a short amount of time. It could lead to some local high water problems in those spots that normally see issues associated with heavy rains. So for those of you living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, you might see some of those typical trouble spots.

After the rain ends and we dry up, the colder air will invade. It is a part of a pattern flip that brings winter-like temperatures into focus. I think it sticks around through the lead-up to Christmas. If you are scoring at home, all you need now is a decent supply of moisture to get some snow to fly through the skies. A few flurries will be possible on Friday and Saturday. It really isn’t much to be about.

Take care of each other!

