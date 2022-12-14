Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors.

Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients.

The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading throughout the state. But the increase in cases came much sooner than many doctors expected.

To accommodate as many patients as possible, hospitals are making changes.

Lora King at Baptist Health Richmond says they’ve opened overflow beds, adding about 10 beds to the 19 beds already in the emergency department.

“The emergency department specifically implemented a split plan, basically on the fly. Meaning, we are trying to get those less acute patients more timely so that we can keep the sicker ones in the back and also get them through,” said King.

Over in Lexington at CHI Saint Joseph East, the Emergency Department is full too.

“From our infectious disease team, it’s actually one of the worst respiratory illness seasons since 2017, outside of COVID,” said CHI Saint Joseph East Chief Medical officer Dr. Roberto Cardarelli.

Those two hospitals, plus UK Chandler, and Kentucky Children’s Hospital, are all running at a very high volume.

As hospitals continue to fill up, doctors and medical staff want to reassure patients that they are working hard to get them the quickest and best medical care possible.

Doctors say the volume of patients is noticeably higher compared to other years. They recommend wearing masks and regularly washing hands if you are starting to feel sick, especially during the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.