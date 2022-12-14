Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning.

Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon in the Winchester, Ky. area after a short pursuit on I-64.

Troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Carf was not supposed to have custody of the girl.

Carf is facing a long list of charges including fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment, assault of police officer and criminal mischief.

