Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested

Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon...
Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon in the Winchester, Ky. area after a short pursuit on I-64. Kentucky State Police have arrested Carf.(Winchester Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning.

Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon in the Winchester, Ky. area after a short pursuit on I-64.

Troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Carf was not supposed to have custody of the girl.

Carf is facing a long list of charges including fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment, assault of police officer and criminal mischief.

